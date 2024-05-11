Zelensky: Disrupting Russian Offensive Plans Is Number One Task

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that disrupting Russia's offensive plans is now the number one task.

He said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

Today, we are focusing primarily on the frontline - the situation in our areas where there is the greatest risk of Russian offensive. Our defensive operations continue in the Kharkiv region, near the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche and Pletenivka. These are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for two days now, defending Ukrainian territory.

The situation in the Donetsk region remains particularly tense, particularly in the Pokrovske direction - Semenivka and Netaylove. There are more than 30 firefights there every day. It is extremely difficult. Of course, we are also paying attention to all other areas of our defence operations: Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk and Vremivsk.

I am grateful to each of our brigades that bravely defend their positions, repel assaults, and destroy the occupier. Disrupting Russia's offensive plans is now the number one task. The fulfilment of this task depends on every soldier, every sergeant and every officer. I am grateful to all the commanders who really do everything necessary to ensure that our soldiers are properly motivated and know exactly how to act.

Based on this week's results, the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade deserve special gratitude from us - all Ukrainians. They are fighting in the Pokrovske sector, and they are fighting effectively. Well done, guys! Donetsk region: 110th separate mechanised brigade, 1st battalion. Thank you for shooting down another Russian Su-25!

I would also like to thank every soldier from our various combat units who are defending the Kharkiv region. Each of those who have already achieved the achievements we all need: destroyed Russian equipment and neutralised the occupiers. The occupier must feel that it will not be easy for him anywhere in Ukraine. Everywhere, our Ukrainian Defence Forces must achieve maximum results in destroying the enemy. This morning, and just now, there were reports from Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. We are strengthening our positions, in particular in the Kharkiv region - we are sending more troops there. Artillery is working exactly as it should.

And one more thing. I would also like to mention our police officers - those who, despite all the threats and attacks, are working to ensure the safety and rescue of people in the Kharkiv region. Vovchansk, district police department: Maxim Stetsyna, Alexey Kharkovsky, Vladislav Efarov, Igor Kharchenko, Dmitry Mozharsky and Yulia Keleberda. Thank you for your service! Liptsi village, Kharkiv district, police station: Viktor Yena, Vasyl Syaglo, Roman Tsepelenko and Viacheslav Sokolskyi. Thank you!

Thank you to everyone who cares about people and our country, who defends Ukraine and does everything to give our Defence Forces more opportunities.

Glory to Ukraine!

Photo: The Office of the President