PLI Backed IT Hardware Companies To Start Production Of Computers, Servers In FY2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 11 (KNN)

A senior government official from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has announced that the majority of personal computer and server makers approved under the IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme are expected to commence production this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new high-end computing server manufacturing unit by Netweb Technologies, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan revealed that around 17 out of the 27 companies granted approval under the PLI scheme will start production in 2024.

"About 17 out of 27 PLI companies will start production this year. Around 6-7 of them started production last year, and two have plans to start production next year," Krishnan stated.

The government had approved the applications of 27 companies, including major players like Dell, HP, Foxconn, Lenovo, and Netweb Technologies, under the new PLI scheme for IT hardware in November 2023.

Other notable companies that received approval under the IT hardware scheme include Flextronics, VVDN, Optiemus, Padget Electronics, SOJO Manufacturing Services, Goodworth, Neolync, Syrma SGS, Mega Networks, Panache Digilife, and ITI Ltd, among others.

Regarding the Rs 10,372-crore India AI mission, Krishnan mentioned that domestic companies would be given preference.

The Cabinet had approved the India AI Mission in March 2024, with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years, to encourage AI development in the country.

(KNN Bureau)