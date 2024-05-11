               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Basketball Federation Officials Participate In Assembly Of FIBA


5/11/2024 3:09:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10 and 11, FIBA Europe General Assembly was held inPortorož, Slovenia, Azernews reports, citing pressservice of Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF).

ABF officials were also present at the assembly. At the eventattended by officials of 50 national associations, ABF wasrepresented by President Emin Amrullayev, Secretary General VugarAzimov and Executive Director Anar Rzazade.

AzerNews

