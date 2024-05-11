Russians Strike Vovchanska Community With Kabs - Two Killed, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, in the Vovchansk community, two men were killed and two others were wounded by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Vovchansk community is under intense enemy fire. More than 20 MRLS were fire at the city and surrounding settlements. The enemy is also using multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and UAVs," the statement said.

It is noted that at 11:30 a.m. in Vovchansk, the enemy hit a private house. There were no casualties.

Klymenko: More than 300 people evacuated fromregion's border

At 15:45, a private house was on fire in the village of Vovchanski Khutory due to Russian shelling. At the same time, a 64-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk as a result of shelling.

Also, a civilian man was injured as a result of the shelling of houses by the KABs, and a 50-year-old and a 48-year-old civilian man were killed, Syniehubov said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that almost a thousand civilians were evacuated from three communities in Kharkiv region due to shelling .

The photo is illustrative