Klymenko: More Than 300 People Evacuated From Kharkiv Region's Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the border communities of the Kharkiv region, the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working in an enhanced mode, and more than 300 people have been evacuated from there.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in this area, fighters of the Omega Special Forces of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed at least ten units of armored vehicles of Russian troops with paratroopers, as well as automotive and special equipment.

Border guards, together with other units of the Defense Forces, repelled a number of enemy attacks in different directions and continue to conduct defensive battles.

“As part of the Security and Defense Forces, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard are holding their positions and repelling the invaders. Police officers continue to serve in communities under fire,” the minister said.

So far, police forces have evacuated more than 300 people, and evacuation efforts are ongoing.

“The teams are working in extremely difficult conditions. Rescuers are working at the sites of enemy shelling,” the Interior Minister said.

He emphasized that the enemy is trying to sow panic among the population and spreading fakes. Against this background, Klymenko urged citizens to trust information only from verified sources.

As reported, at about 5:00 a.m. on May 10, Russian troops tried to break through the defense line in the Vovchansk direction, but were unsuccessful, and fighting of varying intensity continued. Reserve units were sent to strengthen the defense in this area of the front.

Due to the massive enemy shelling, the evacuation of the population from Vovchansk and the surrounding settlements of the Kharkiv region began.

As of May 11, defensive battles continue against the Russian invaders' attempts to advance and move deeper into the territory of Ukraine in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, and counterattacks are underway.