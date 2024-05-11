Mehra Wines Introducing El Cristiano Tequila, The World's Most Delicious Tequila To India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2024: Mehra Wines Pvt. Ltd. is introducing El Cristiano Tequila to the premium Indian spirits market, expanding its portfolio. Being hailed as the World's Most Delicious Tequila, Mehra Wines promises to offer the finest tequila experience for enthusiasts, consumers, and sommeliers across Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, UP, Punjab, Himachal, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Bangalore. It is anticipated to launch in the month of April 2024.



Derived from the Spanish word for Christian, "Cristiano" pays tribute to Mexico, the birthplace of this exceptional spirit. The year 1761 holds significance as it marks the founding of Arandas in Mexico, where the inaugural distillery for tequila was established. Notably, both a distillery and a church were constructed side by side, underscoring a deep connection to faithâ€”the selection of the 'Cross' as the emblem symbolizes the brand's strong belief in God.



El Cristiano 1761 Tequila proudly holds itself as the World's most delicious tequila, a title earned through meticulous craftsmanship and relentless dedication to purity and quality. The process of making this ultra-premium tequila starts with the selection of the Blue Weber Agave fields in the Highlands of Jalisco (Los Altos de Jalisco). The Master Tequila maker harvests an Agave that is perfectly mature, with a minimum age of 6 years and a minimum size of 50 kg. This Agave is then shaved to a perfect 1" pineapple-shaped plant called the PiÃ±a. These are then transported to the distillery, where they are manually cut in half and then steamed for just the perfect time to release a juice that is fully formed and becomes the base for fermenting and distilling El Cristiano Silver Tequila. By focusing on the quality of the Agave and the process itself, El Cristiano has created a tequila that is perfectly in harmony and balance with the notes from the cooked Agave and the terroir and free of any artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, and additives.



From its visually striking packaging to its mesmerizing taste, El Cristiano Tequila celebrates Mexico's rich heritage and the artistry of tequila-making.



Mehra Wines brings this premium tequila experience to India with a prime focus on purity, passion, and purpose. They are India's leading importer and distributor of exclusive premium brands in the Indian market, enriching the Indian palate with world-class offerings. By shipping in El Cristiano Tequila, the brand demonstrates its admiration for leadership in the Alcobev industry.



They invite everyone to experience a journey of flavourfulness through its one-of-a-kind sipping tequila and let your hearts touch the soul of Mexico with every sip. Come along and toast the celebration of El Cristiano Tequila's arrival in India.



