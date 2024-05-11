Shusha Hosts 7Th“Kharibulbul International Music Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 7th“Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, co-organizedby the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, hascommenced in Shusha.

The festival, celebrating its 35th anniversary, will run untilMay 13 across the cities of Shusha and Lachin.

Shusha is hosting this year's event as the Cultural Capital ofthe Islamic World 2024.

Last November, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev signed an Order to host this prestigious event.

The festival kicked off with a concert at the Jidir Duzu plainin Shusha, featuring artists and creative groups from ICESCO membercountries.

This grand cultural gathering also brought together participantsfrom the UAE, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Guinea, Morocco,Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.