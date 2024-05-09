Datanumen Unveils Datanumen Data Recovery 3.0: Multilingual Magic And More!

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK and HONG KONG, May 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - DataNumen, a global leader in data recovery solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest marvel, DataNumen Data Recovery 3.0. The new version boasts an impressive suite of features, including multilingual support, and promises to redefine the way users recover their lost data.







Image caption: DataNumen Data Recovery 3.0.

A New Era of Data Recovery

DataNumen Data Recovery takes users on a smooth journey through the maze of lost files and corrupted folders. With its straightforward four-step process, data recovery has never been so easy:

the software.the drive or disk to be scanned.the selected drive or disk.the desired files and folders with a single click.

Key Features

DataNumen Data Recovery 3.0 continues to uphold its stellar reputation with a plethora of features:



Universal File System Support : Handles all major file systems, including NTFS, FAT, FAT32, and Ext2.

Comprehensive Recovery : Restores files lost due to reformatting, corruption, deletion, and beyond. Folder Resurrection : Recovers lost and deleted folders, maintaining their hierarchy.

What's New in 3.0?



Multilingual Marvel: DataNumen Data Recovery now speaks your language, with expanded multilingual support. Bugs Begone: Various issues have been squashed, enhancing reliability and performance.

Compatibility

The software is a digital chameleon, adapting seamlessly to all major Windows operating systems, from XP to 11 and all server versions.

Why Users Love It

Data disasters lurk around every corner, from accidental deletion to hardware failure. DataNumen Data Recovery uses cutting-edge technology to recover data, often from the brink of oblivion. It's the industry's darling, recommended by experts in“Cyber Security Awareness” by Dr. Amit Kumar Mandle and“Introduction To Cyber Security, Forensics And Cyber Laws” by Dr. Vasantha Kumara M et al.

Who's It For?

DataNumen Data Recovery is a beacon for:



All Computer Users: Whether on Windows, Mac OS, or Linux, users need DataNumen's safety net. Technicians and Pros: Ideal for support centers, data recovery companies, and consulting firms handling data loss emergencies.

Interesting Tidbits

DataNumen's brilliance shines through in its accolades and high-profile client list, including mentions in prominent books and numerous awards.

How It Stands Out

With its intuitive GUI, DataNumen Data Recovery is a breeze to use, putting it leagues ahead of its competitors.

About DataNumen :

Since 2001, DataNumen has been a stalwart in data recovery solutions. More about the company can be found on its website .

Links:

Company website:

Product page: data-recovery/

Download:

News Source: DataNumen