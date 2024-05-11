Ukrainian Defence Forces Shoot Down Another Enemy Su-25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko have destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Ukrinform reports.

"Another Su! The air raid by Russian aircraft continues. Again, the excellent work of the 110th Brigade's anti-aircraft gunners. Today they hit another Su-25. The occupiers still haven't realised that there is no point in flying in our sky. They will continue to fall," the statement said.

The brigade added that the "empire" must collapse.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade also shot down a Russian Su-25 on the eve of Easter in Donetsk region .

The Air Force noted that the downing of the enemy Su-25 attack aircraft demonstrates the effective work of the Land Forces .