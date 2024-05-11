Palestinian Advocates Demand Action Against Israeli Administrative Detention Policies

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN/

In a unified call for action, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club have issued a stark statement shedding light on the plight of Palestinian detainees amid relentless aggression. With over seven months of heightened conflict, the dire circumstances facing those subjected to administrative detention by Israeli military courts are brought to the forefront.

Throughout the West Bank, detention operations have surged, resulting in the imprisonment of more than 8600 individuals from diverse backgrounds. Of particular concern is the alarming increase in administrative detentions, which have soared to unprecedented levels. Since October 7th, a significant majority of arrests have culminated in administrative detention orders, impacting women, children, the elderly, and the infirm.

The statement underscores several pivotal observations Israeli military courts have historically served as tools of oppression, perpetuating administrative detention and aiding intelligence operations in widespread arrests. This perpetuates occupation control and stifles Palestinian self-determination.

While institutions maintain a resolute stance against engaging with the occupation's courts, efforts to communicate with detainees and pursue legal avenues persist, albeit under severe constraints imposed by the Israeli Prison Service.

Despite past biases, the Commission has diligently pursued thousands of detainees' cases, even submitting petitions to the Supreme Court of Justice upon detainees' requests. However, recent actions by the Supreme Court have cast doubt on its commitment to justice, further eroding trust in legal recourse.

Advocates have long called for a comprehensive national boycott of occupation courts, particularly concerning administrative detention cases. Despite gradual progress, there remains a collective aspiration to mobilize national support for this vital initiative.

Despite formidable challenges posed by ongoing aggression, institutions reaffirm their unwavering commitment to advocating for detainees' rights and pursuing justice on their behalf.

This statement serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address the systemic injustices perpetuated by the occupation's courts and to safeguard the fundamental rights of Palestinian detainees.