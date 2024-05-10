(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Push Higher, Dow Aims for 8 in Row
Dow to Push for 8-Session Win Streak
Dow Hikes, Achieves 7-Day Streak
Dow Aims at Seven Straight Daily Gains
Dow Looking at 7th Straight Upward Session Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 10, 2024
Dow Aims for 8 in Row Advertisment
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday, putting the 30-stock index on track for yet another winning session.
The blue-chip index stayed positive 69.84 points to 39,457.60, putting the 30-stock index on track for its eighth consecutive positive day for its longest winning streak of 2024.
The S&P 500 hung onto gains of 2.6 points to 5,216.68.
The NASDAQ turned lower 23.04 points to 16,323.23.
3M was the Dow's best performer, as shares of the manufacturer rose about 1.1% on the back of an upgrade from HSBC.
Consumer sentiment data released Friday morning reflected a big uptick in inflation expectations, throwing some cold water on the market.
The preliminary May reading for the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in at 67.4, far below a Dow Jones estimate of 76 and marking its lowest reading in about six months.
The Dow enters Friday riding a seven-day winning streak, its longest since a nine-day run seen in December. The S&P 500 also advanced Thursday, closing above 5,200 for the first time since early April.
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. The Dow has gained 2.2%. The S&P 500 gained 1.9%, and the NASDAQ was higher by 1.3%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.50% from Thursday's 4.46%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices skidded 35 cents to $78.91 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $31.00 to $2,371.30.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN10052024000212011056ID1108199346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.