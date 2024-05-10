(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Push Higher, Dow Aims for 8 in Row

Dow Aims for 8 in Row AdvertismentThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday, putting the 30-stock index on track for yet another winning session.The blue-chip index stayed positive 69.84 points to 39,457.60, putting the 30-stock index on track for its eighth consecutive positive day for its longest winning streak of 2024.The S&P 500 hung onto gains of 2.6 points to 5,216.68.The NASDAQ turned lower 23.04 points to 16,323.23.3M was the Dow's best performer, as shares of the manufacturer rose about 1.1% on the back of an upgrade from HSBC.Consumer sentiment data released Friday morning reflected a big uptick in inflation expectations, throwing some cold water on the market.The preliminary May reading for the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in at 67.4, far below a Dow Jones estimate of 76 and marking its lowest reading in about six months.The Dow enters Friday riding a seven-day winning streak, its longest since a nine-day run seen in December. The S&P 500 also advanced Thursday, closing above 5,200 for the first time since early April.Stocks are on pace for a winning week. The Dow has gained 2.2%. The S&P 500 gained 1.9%, and the NASDAQ was higher by 1.3%.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.50% from Thursday's 4.46%. Treasury prices and yields move in oppositedirections.Oil prices skidded 35 cents to $78.91 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hiked $31.00 to $2,371.30.

