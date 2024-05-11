Armenian Historical Forgery In Garabagh Doomed To Be Erased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The gradual migration and settlement of Armenians in theGarabagh region of Azerbaijan does not cover more than twocenturies. During the Khanate period, it is known that Garabagh wasone of the well-known corners of Azerbaijan and gained great famein the world with its historical art and monuments. For example,Shusha was considered the land of Khans (Azerbaijani aristocrats,poets, and noble ones) at that time. The wonderful appearance ofShusha and the buildings belonging to the khans, which echo to theworld through the Jidir plain, give reason to say that these werethe ancestral lands of the ancient Azerbaijani Turks.

Rich in greenery, Khankendi and its surrounding areas weregrazing grounds for the horses and sheep of beys (nobles) and khansduring the Khanate period.

During those times, a small number of Armenians who startedmoving to Garabagh began to live in those areas, shepherding sheepand lambs and tending horses. However, this does not mean that allArmenians are residents of Garabagh.

Resettlement of Armenians from Iran to RussianEmpire, 1828, Vladimir Dmitrievich Mashkov

With the entry of Soviet Bolshevism into the Caucasus region,the Armenians seemed to get an opportunity and sharpened theirappetite for Garabagh again and started territorial claims. Thus, agroup of Armenians who took refuge under the umbrella of SovietBolshevism began to flock to Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

The First Garabagh War gave Armenia some opportunities. Theystarted to bring migrants from Syria, Lebanon, and other countriesto the occupied territories. Not knowing what would happen in 30years, the previous government of Armenia in the 90s, whichpromised them a 'wonderful future' in foreign lands, pushed thepeople to indulge in crude dreams - and thus time speaks foritself: Azerbaijan is returning to its ancestral lands.

It is interesting that even though the Armenians left Garabaghwillingly, they are trying to leave a false mark of theirs there, the regions of Garabagh that were once occupied are filledwith Armenian churches that were built later. This was a historicalfalsification attack that only Armenians could do.

Thus, monuments built during the Armenian occupation are in noway an object of cultural heritage. Before the occupation of theLachin region in May 1992, 90 percent of the population of thisregion of Azerbaijan were Muslim Azerbaijanis and there were notraces of any Armenian churches there.

The attempts of the so-called Armenian experts and specialiststo shout out to the whole world with information about the'destruction of Armenian cultural monuments' is just anotherattempt by the Armenian revanchists to prevent the achievement ofreconciliation between the two neighbouring peoples of the SouthCaucasus.

Everything that the Armenian occupation authorities illegallybuilt and Armenianised during the occupation, relocating Armenianmigrants from the countries of the Middle East and Armenia to theoccupied territories must be dismantled, regardless of the purpose,since the settlement of the occupied territories by illegalmigrants is contrary to international law and was carried out inviolation of all conventions. Therefore, it is better for Armeniandisinformers to keep quiet and shut up so as not to embarrassthemselves.