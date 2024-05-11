More Than Two Thousand Consumers In Kherson Region Left Without Gas Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than two thousand consumers in the Kherson region were left without gas due to the shelling of a gas distribution station in the Stanislavska community.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administrative, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers continue to hit the critical infrastructure of the Kherson region. A gas distribution station in the Stanislav community came under Russian fire,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, four settlements will be left without gas: Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, and Sofiivka, where more than two thousand consumers live.

The official noted that the repair work is complicated by numerous attacks. As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will start restoring the gas supply.

As reported, four civilians were injured in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of enemy shelling, and Russians hit residential buildings.