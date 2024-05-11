India Aims To Diversify Export Markets Amid Geopolitical Shifts

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 11 (KNN)

The Indian government is developing a plan to diversify its export destinations and boost shipments of products like electronics, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and food items to new markets.



This move comes as trade with traditional partners such as the United States and Europe declines due to geopolitical realignments caused by regional conflicts.

Officials indicate that the government sees significant export potential in regions including Saudi Arabia, France, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Ethiopia.



The goods identified for export to these new markets include iron ore, engineering products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronics, agricultural products, and processed foods.

The initiative is part of the government's strategy to broaden the export range beyond traditional food commodities.



It aims to include alcoholic beverages, ready-to-eat foods, confectionery, and value-added products like banana and jackfruit chips.

The approach involves conducting market research to identify the most suitable products for each destination, taking into account factors such as market trends, competition, and regulatory requirements, according to sources familiar with the development.

By diversifying its export markets and product range, India hopes to mitigate the impact of geopolitical tensions on its trade with traditional partners and tap into new growth opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)