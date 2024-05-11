Azerbaijani Oil Prices Go Down

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF inthe Italian port of Augusta on May 10 stood at $85.06 per barrel,down $0.17 from the previous indication, Azernews reports, citing the source from the country's oil and gasmarket.
Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded onApril 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded inJuly 2008 (US$149.66).
MENAFN11052024000195011045ID1108200624
