President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Inauguration Of Small Hydropower Stations

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attendedthe inauguration of the"Zabukh" and"Garigishlag" smallhydroelectric power plants (SHPP) owned by Azerenerji OJSC in theLachin district, Azernews reports.

Azerenerji President Baba Rzayev provided President Ilham Aliyevwith an overview of the work completed at these power plants.

The“Zabukh” SHPP has a capacity of 2.8 MW and produces 8-9million kWh of green energy annually. The " Garigishlag" SHPP, witha capacity of 4 MW, produces 11-12 million kWh annually.

To integrate the power plants into the national energy system,new substations, and 35 kV power transmission lines wereconstructed. In addition, optical cable lines were installed toconnect the stations to a centralized SCADA system, allowingintelligent control, real-time monitoring, and remote control fromBaku. The " Zabukh" SHPP, located on the Zabukh river, known forits high flow rate, can operate efficiently even during low-waterseasons.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the stations.