Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to star in 'Singham Again', looked his dapper best on Saturday as he rocked the monochrome look.

The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared an array of monochromatic pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a suit.

He wrote in the caption,“Excessive monochrome”.

In the pictures, the actor sported light stubble, a pair of sunglasses and patent leather lace-up shoes.

On the work front, the actor also has the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' in the pipeline in which he will be seen sharing the screen with his frequent collaborator and friend Tabu.

The film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'Special Ops' and others. It also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari, and is an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023.

The film is set to release on July 5, 2024.