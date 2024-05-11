Gataru Gang Kingpin, Brother Detained Under PSA In J&K's Samba

Sumit Jandyal alias“Gataru”and his gangster brother Sourav Gupta, both residents of Vijaypur, have been booked under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

“Both the brothers are involved in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a serious threat to public peace and order,” a police spokesperson said, adding that their gang is involved in various cases including attempt to murder, robbery, breach of peace, extortion, cheating and land grabbing.

He said they are notorious criminals and multiple cases stand registered against them at different Police Stations in Samba and Jammu districts.

“Following their repeated engagement in criminal activities, detention orders were issued by the District Magistrate Samba based on detailed dossiers prepared by SSP Samba. SHO Police Station Vijaypur executed the warrants, leading to their incarceration in district Jail Kathua,” the spokesperson said.

