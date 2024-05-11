Gataru Gang Kingpin, Brother Detained Under PSA In J&K's Samba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two alleged criminals, including the kingpin of 'Gataru gang', were detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.
Sumit Jandyal alias“Gataru”and his gangster brother Sourav Gupta, both residents of Vijaypur, have been booked under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.ADVERTISEMENT
“Both the brothers are involved in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a serious threat to public peace and order,” a police spokesperson said, adding that their gang is involved in various cases including attempt to murder, robbery, breach of peace, extortion, cheating and land grabbing.
He said they are notorious criminals and multiple cases stand registered against them at different Police Stations in Samba and Jammu districts.
“Following their repeated engagement in criminal activities, detention orders were issued by the District Magistrate Samba based on detailed dossiers prepared by SSP Samba. SHO Police Station Vijaypur executed the warrants, leading to their incarceration in district Jail Kathua,” the spokesperson said. Read Also Three Criminals Detained Under PSA In J&K's Samba J&K HC Quashes 2 'Vague' PSA Detention Orders
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11052024000215011059ID1108201483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.