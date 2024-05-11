Indian Coast Guard Partners With Hindalco For Indigenous Aluminium Ship Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 11 (KNN)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has joined forces with Hindalco Industries, a leading industry group, to manufacture and supply indigenously produced marine-grade aluminium for shipbuilding in Indian public and private shipyards.



The Ministry of Defence announced the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The MoU will facilitate the manufacturing and supply of Indian-made marine-grade aluminium to domestic shipyards for the construction of new vessels.



It aims to provide benefits such as quarterly pricing, priority in supplies, and turnover discounts to support the Indian shipbuilding industry.

Currently, the ICG operates a fleet of 67 ships with aluminium hulls designed for shallow water operations.



To further enhance coastal security, the agency plans to induct more aluminium-hulled vessels, which will utilise the indigenously manufactured marine-grade aluminium facilitated by this partnership.

The move aligns with the government's push for self-reliance and promoting domestic manufacturing capabilities in strategic sectors like defence and maritime security.



By sourcing locally produced aluminium, the ICG aims to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the country's shipbuilding ecosystem.

The collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Hindalco Industries is expected to boost the availability of high-quality marine-grade aluminium for shipbuilding projects, contributing to India's maritime infrastructure and security initiatives.

(KNN Bureau)