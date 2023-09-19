Azerbaijan Central Bank Announces Timing For Uing Meeting On Interest Rate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The next
decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on
the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made public on
September 20, Trend reports via the CBA.
Also, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decided to leave the
discount rate unchanged at 9 percent on July 26.
According to the CBA, the upper and lower limits of the interest
rate corridor also remained unchanged at 10 percent and 7.5
percent, respectively.
