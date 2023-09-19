Tuesday, 19 September 2023 01:50 GMT

Azerbaijan Central Bank Announces Timing For Uing Meeting On Interest Rate


9/19/2023 5:27:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made public on September 20, Trend reports via the CBA.

Also, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at 9 percent on July 26.

According to the CBA, the upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained unchanged at 10 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

