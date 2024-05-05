All-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Offers Best Value, Fortifies Industry’s Leading Light-duty Lineup

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2024 - The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO makes its debut and once again cements Ram Truck as the off-road truck leader. “The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the latest result of a relentless pursuit to engineer, design and deliver a truck that charges into the segment head down and horn up,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “All that we’ve learned from developing every truck in Ram’s legendary lineup has led us to the most capable light-duty pick-up truck, offering the best value with more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road truck.”



The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is powered by the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family. The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 706Nm of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.









