Israeli Entity Renews Targeting Of Southern Regions Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut, Lebanon: Israeli entity renewed Sunday its targeting and bombing of the southern regions of Lebanon.

Field sources reported that Israeli warplanes launched air strikes with missiles on the towns of Meiss El Jabal and the outskirts of the towns of Aitaroun, Khiam, and Dhahirah, causing several injuries, while the occupation army artillery targeted Al-Labouneh area, south of the town of Naqoura, and Kfarkela.

The Israeli entity continues its escalation against the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, in conjunction with its brutal and continuous aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing and injuring tens of thousands of civilians, and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.