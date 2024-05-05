(MENAFN) As tensions between Moscow and Kiev continue to simmer, an upcoming summit in Switzerland is poised to deal a significant blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed 'peace plan,' according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Scheduled to take place in the picturesque Swiss town of Burgenstock on June 15-16, the conference aims to de-escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, Medvedev, in a recent Telegram post, has forecasted that the event will spell the "collapse" of Zelensky's roadmap for resolving the crisis.



Zelensky's peace plan, which he has fervently advocated since 2022, calls for a comprehensive withdrawal of Russian forces from territories claimed by Ukraine, reparations from Moscow to Kiev, and the establishment of a war crimes tribunal. These proposals have been staunchly rebuffed by Russia as unrealistic and indicative of Kiev's reluctance to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.



Medvedev's assessment of the upcoming summit suggests that, while Russia has not been invited to participate, it may still yield some benefits for Moscow. He opines that the conference will serve as further evidence of the perceived failure of Zelensky's peace initiative, which he disparagingly refers to as the brainchild of an "idiot." Moreover, Medvedev asserts that the gathering will underscore the purported ineffectiveness of Western elites in quelling the conflict, thereby bolstering Russia's stance.



Anticipating a lack of progress or consensus at the Swiss summit, Medvedev suggests that such an outcome would enable Russia to intensify its efforts to combat what it deems as "neo-Nazi" elements and destabilize the government in Kiev. Additionally, he envisions a pathway for Russia to expedite the reclamation of what it regards as its "ancestral territories."



The assessment offered by Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, underscores the complexities and entrenched positions that characterize the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the Swiss summit holds the promise of diplomatic engagement and de-escalation, the predictions put forth by Medvedev serve as a stark reminder of the underlying tensions and geopolitical maneuvering at play in the region. As the international community awaits the outcome of the Burgenstock conference, the ramifications for the conflict's trajectory and the prospects for peace remain uncertain.

