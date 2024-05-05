Monthly foreign trade in Iran increases by nearly 48 percent

(MENAFN) Based on data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's foreign trade, encompassing both imports and exports, surged by 47.63 percent during the initial month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19 to April 22, 2024). The total value of Iran's foreign trade, which includes crude oil, gas condensates, technical engineering services, and electricity, reached USD10.420 billion in this period, representing a significant increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



During this timeframe, Iran's exports amounted to USD7.680 billion, while imports stood at USD2.740 billion. Consequently, Iran's trade balance, including crude oil, gas condensates, technical engineering services, and electricity, recorded a positive surplus of USD4.940 billion in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year.



Notably, Iran's exports of crude oil, gas condensates, and fuel oil totaled USD4.180 billion during this period, with approximately 9.7 million tons of goods exported from the country.



China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Oman emerged as the primary export destinations for Iran during the initial month of the current Iranian calendar year.



Furthermore, the report highlighted that 1.6 million tons of foreign products were transited through Iran's land and territory during the same period, underscoring Iran's role as a crucial transit route for goods in the region.

