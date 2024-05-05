Megan Fox Has A Makeover, Chops Her Hair, Goes Back To Being Brunette

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actress Megan Fox has undergone a massive hair transformation. The actress is known for her brunette locks, but in recent times she sported grey and platinum blonde tresses.

But now the American actress has decided to go back to her roots - literally - and sport brunette hair once again, reports co'.

Megan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slew of photographs where she rocked a choppy bob, complete with a full fringe, and a dark brunette finish. Pouting up a storm, Megan looked sensational as she displayed her new look.

As per co', Megan's hair now grazes her jawline, with the colour a deep chocolate brown hue. The fringe she has grazes her brows, and in some of the snaps she shared debuting the look, she wore a deep pink-red-hued lipstick, a white vest, a red bandana around her neck, and a denim jacket.

While the other snap she shared of her new look was a selfie she took in natural light where she wore a fuzzy black cardigan. She pouted up a storm while resting her chin on her hand, with her long blue nails in full view.

Sharing the transformation snaps, Megan gushed over her new look and declared: "She's a brunette again”. Fans went wild in the comment section, with many swooning over her choppy brunette bob.

"Megan Fox you're the most beautiful woman in the world babe," penned one fan.

Another then said: "Looks great! Hope you leave it like this for a while to give your hair a chance to recover," referring to the different colours she has recently sported.