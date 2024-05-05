Economic Forum For Jordan-Iraq Partnerships Opens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 5 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf inaugurated the Economic Forum for Financial, Industrial, and Commercial Partnerships between Iraq, Jordan, and the region on Sunday.Organized by the Iraqi Business Council in collaboration with the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, the forum serves as a pivotal platform for fostering economic ties.Taking place at the King Hussein Convention Center in the Dead Sea region, the event marks the largest regional gathering for Jordanian-Iraqi economic and business collaboration.Attendees include Kamel Dulaimi, Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Iraqi Republic, representing the Iraqi President, as well as ministers from both Jordan and Iraq, alongside business leaders, investors, and representatives from Arab and foreign companies.Facilitated by the Arab Businessmen Union, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group, and the Association of Information and Communications Technology Companies (Intaj), the forum underscores the significance of multilateral cooperation.Partnering organizations include the Association of Iraqi Private Banks, the Jordanian Banks Association, the Jordanian Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), and Jordanian free and development zones.Over the course of two days, the forum aims to bolster regional integration by fostering economic connectivity, fostering collaboration across sectors, forging enduring partnerships, and fostering mutual understanding among participating nations. It aims to chart a shared vision for economic prosperity and development in the region.Key sessions will explore investment opportunities in Jordan and Iraq, prospects for commercial and industrial ventures, economic modernization, investment prospects in the region, and opportunities within Jordanian free and development zones.Additionally, discussions will focus on the banking sector's role in providing financial support to various sectors and showcasing success stories from Jordanian and Iraqi investment firms.