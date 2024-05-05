               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Recon Drone Shot Down In Zaporizhzhia Region


5/5/2024 8:14:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia region, a unit of Air Force Command East destroyed a Russian ZALA reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle.

This was announced on Facebook by AFC East press service, reports Ukrinform.

"In Zaporizhzhia region, a unit of Air Force Command East downed a ZALA UAV," the report says.

Read also: Russia retains ability to produce missiles - Air Force spox

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 4, in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces downed an incoming Kh-59/69 guided missile.

UkrinForm

