Russian Recon Drone Shot Down In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia region, a unit of Air Force Command East destroyed a Russian ZALA reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle.
This was announced on Facebook by AFC East press service, reports Ukrinform.
"In Zaporizhzhia region, a unit of Air Force Command East downed a ZALA UAV," the report says. Read also:
Russia retains ability to produce missiles
- Air Force spox
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 4, in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces downed an incoming Kh-59/69 guided missile.
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108174924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.