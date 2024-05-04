Franklyn Comissiong Releases New Book - Amazing Incidents From My Career As A Pilot

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Take a seat in the cockpit and experience the highs and lows of aviation firsthand with Franklyn Comissiong’s new book, Amazing Incidents From My Career As A Pilot



Franklyn Comissiong is pleased to announce the release of his new book, Amazing Incidents From My Career As A Pilot. Published by The Native Publishers in March 2024, this memoir takes readers on an exhilarating journey through the skies with a blend of entertainment and enlightenment, offering a firsthand account of the trials and triumphs experienced by a seasoned aviator.



Life's greatest adventures begin at 30,000 feet…



In this thrilling memoir, Franklyn Comissiong shares eighteen riveting incidents from his illustrious flying career, spanning various aircraft including the DC-3, Boeing 727, Boeing 757, and more. Each anecdote provides a unique perspective into the challenges and joys of life in the cockpit, emphasizing the importance of precision, vigilance, and a good sense of humor.



Amazing Incidents From My Career As A Pilot not only entertains aviation enthusiasts but also serves as a valuable educational resource, highlighting the significance of adhering to the "correct way" in a profession where the stakes are sky-high. Comissiong's candid storytelling style invites readers into the cockpit, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the exhilarating world of aviation.



About the Author:

Franklyn Comissiong was born and raised on the picturesque island of Grenada, where his passion for aviation first took flight. Despite facing skepticism from others, he pursued his dream of becoming a pilot, eventually embarking on a successful career in Canada. From humble beginnings to commanding a Boeing 767, Comissiong's journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of chasing one's dreams.



