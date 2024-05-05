IPL 2024: Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel Star With Three-Fers As PBKS Restrict CSK To 167/9

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamsala, May 5 (IANS) Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and pacer Harshal Patel starred with three-fers as Punjab Kings restricted Chennai Super Kings to 167/9 in their 20 overs at the HPCA Stadium here on Sunday. At one point, CSK were cruising at 69/1 in seven overs and seemed to be on course for a 200-plus score. But Chahar's 3-23, including taking two wickets in the eighth over, and Harshal's 3-24 ensured CSK fell way short of an imposing total, despite Ravindra Jadeja's 43.

Pushed into batting first by PBKS, CSK were dealt an early blow when Ajinkya Rahane looked to flick off Arshdeep Singh but hit straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. Daryl Mitchell began by pulling and lofting with panache to collect four and six respectively off Arshdeep.

Ruturaj Gaikwad cut loose in the last over of Power-play by smashing three fours to take 19 runs off Harpreet Brar as CSK finished Power-play at 60/1. But Chahar applied brakes on CSK's run-scoring by taking out Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in successive deliveries -– both nicking behind to keeper.

Harshal landed another huge blow to CSK by trapping Mitchell lbw with a nip-backer keeping low. Mitchell went for the review immediately but replays showed the ball clipping leg-stump.

Jadeja and Moeen Ali hit two fours each before the latter top-edged a pull to short fine-leg off a back-of-the-hand slower delivery from Sam Curran.

Chahar bagged his third wicket when Mitchell Santner holed out to long-on. Shardul Thakur hit two fours and a six off Curran and Chahar, while Jadeja followed that by slog-sweeping the latter for six to get quick runs at the end for CSK.

But Harshal had other plans up his sleeve - castling Thakur and MS Dhoni on successive deliveries with slower off-cutters. Jadeja hit Arshdeep for four and six on the first three balls of the final over, before the fast-bowler took the batter out with a slower knuckle ball outside the off-stump and had him miscue a pull to long-on, as CSK ended three runs short of 170.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 167/9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32; Rahul Chahar 3-23, Harshal Patel 3-24) against Punjab Kings