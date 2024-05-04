(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2024 – The anticipation is building for this year’s SLS Expo as Sennheiser Middle East prepares to showcase its latest audio innovations for live performances, studio recording and business meetings.

This year, we will showcase our new-generation products for entertainment, events, and meetings at SLS in Riyadh. The Sennheiser stand is part of Venuetech and DeltaWaves (Booth 4 A71) in Hall 4 of the Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre. It will feature interactive demo spaces that allow attendees to get hands-on with Sennheiser’s latest audio solutions.

From World Tours to Weekend Gigs, step up your mic set-up with the latest digital wireless.



We bring you the Evolution Wireless Digital family — which includes EW-D and EW-DX - Designed to make live performance, collaboration, and learning more accessible, EW-DX is powerful and flexible enough for even the most demanding business and professional applications. With its straightforward installation and integration, the system easily scales across your existing Dante network, from the smallest meeting room or classroom to the most significant educational and corporate campus installations. EW-DX and its components will be featured on a product table for visitors to experience first-hand, along with EW-D wireless microphone systems, which give you the highest dynamic range of any wireless system currently on the market, utilising advanced features to simplify your setup process, guaranteeing the most reliable UHF connection, and deliver superior sound quality with 24-bit digital audio.



“This awesome system combines pro features and ease of use in well-designed, rugged housings. We’re happy to see it hitting the market,” says Mig Cardamone, Sales Director at Sennheiser Middle East. “EW-DX is a more than worthy technological successor to the evolution wireless G4 series and will set a new standard in the live audio industry for simplicity, reliability, audio quality and frequency efficiency.”



Customers will also witness Sennheiser’s Digital 6000, an intermodulation-free operation system with an equidistant frequency grid. This allows reliable incorporation of transmission paths even in overcrowded or very narrow frequency ranges. The legendary long-range mode (LR mode) guarantees unrivalled quality, and the new Link Density mode (LD mode) doubles the number of possible channels.



The range’s own transmitters are designed for any application on stages or in the field of broadcasting. There is a choice of the bodypack SK 6000, the mini-bodypack SK 6212 and the handheld transmitter SKM 6000. Over and above this, the series is compatible with the Digital 9000 series and the camera receiver EK 6042 (LR mode only). Wireless technology for the next generation and for professionals who have less and less leeway





TeamConnect Family – Made for collaboration

Sennheiser’s entire TeamConnect Family, an agnostic conferencing portfolio with state-of-the-art technology for spaces of all sizes, will be in the spotlight. Built on over 75 years of experience, the TeamConnect solutions redefine expectations for unified communications and meeting and lecture solutions by offering problem-solving, user-friendly, and sustainable products with modern design and Trusted Sennheiser Audio Quality.

“The development of the TeamConnect Family is a good example of our ambition to create products that are intuitively usable, manufacturer-agnostic, and audibly better – while offering actual problem-solving capabilities. With state-of-the-art technologies on the inside and appealing design on the outside, TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, TeamConnect Ceiling 2, both TeamConnect Bar Solutions and the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker will redefine the expectations of unified communication, hybrid learning and business collaboration experiences. We can’t wait for you to meet our growing Sennheiser family at SLS 2024! “ says Mig Cardamone, Sales Director at Sennheiser Middle East





















Neumann - The reference since 1928



The Neumann wall will accommodate selected Neumann microphones for the demo along with the Audio interface, MT 48. The MT 48 audio interface will receive an eagerly anticipated feature update, which, among other things, will allow working in immersive audio formats. Another focus is live sound: Neumann will show an omni capsule for the Miniature Clip Microphone (MCM) system and goosenecks of various lengths. Also on display will be much-awaited additions of Neumann, the Studio Monitors KH 120-II, and the monitor alignment microphone MA 1. KH 120-II brings deeper bass, higher resolution, and DSP power to Neumann’s existing studio monitor range. Neumann’s Automatic Monitor Alignment MA 1 ensures the best possible sound quality in any room – from home studios to professional control rooms.



“SLS 2024 promises to be an exciting event, featuring the unveiling of our top-of-the-line studio and live performance products and showcasing a selection of top solutions from the Sennheiser Group, all available for demos and testing by show visitors. Be sure to stop by our booth (4A71) in Hall 4 of Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre for an unforgettable audio experience!” Mig Cardamone, Sales Director at Sennheiser Middle East, concluded.



Sennheiser and Neumann are very much looking forward to welcoming you to the Saudi Light and Sound Show 2024 at Venuetech and DeltaWaves (Booth 4A71) in Hall 4 of Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre.







MENAFN04052024004885011196ID1108172681