Raffles Doha Takes Wellness To New Luxurious Heights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Raffles Doha recently unveiled its brand new Spa Suites, the first of their kind for the region. The Spa at Raffles Doha is home to five Spa Suites for spa rituals, three private treatment and fitness suites, one Fitness Suite for recovery sessions, and three beauty studios.

Guests can relax in each Spa Suite' private facilities, which include a sauna, hammam, outdoor swimming pool, indoor jacuzzi, Quartz sand beds and treatment and relaxation space.

The Spa Suites are available for couples and groups of friends to immerse themselves in a world of tranquillity and rejuvenation. To enhance the experience, the Raffles Doha team can customise guests' spa suite experience by adorning the suites with flowers and candles. For more celebratory spa days, the suites can be decked out with personalised décor. Guests can also order food and beverages from the exclusive dining menu to enjoy in the suite.

Raffles Spa is a sanctuary designed to capture the essence of resilience and timeless elegance, offering a 360 holistic approach to wellness. Knowledgeable therapists will guide guests to rediscover mental and physical harmony, helping them fully rejuvenate in a revitalising oasis. Experience the perfect wellness environment, offering luxurious amenities and exceptional services. Raffles Doha Spa has collaborated with renowned names in scientific healthcare and advanced beauty, including Dr Burgener Switzerland, marocMaroc, Bastien Gonzalez, and Subtle Energies. Dr Burgener Switzerland is well-known for its commitment to high-quality skincare solutions, which combine advanced anti-ageing technologies with Switzerland's natural ingredients. Raffles Doha offers advanced Dr Burgener's customised facials, such as the Repairing Gold & Green Caviar Facial and the Lifting & Firming Collagen Facial.

The Moroccan brand, marocMaroc is a luxurious and elegant brand that carefully selects raw materials from local producers.

Subtle Energies is widely recognised for its authentic wellness solutions and holistic skin science. Bastien Gonzalez is internationally famous for his unique approach to foot treatments.