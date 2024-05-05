               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ecumenical Patriarch Calls On Ukraine, Russia To Swap Pows


5/5/2024 8:14:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Easter service overnight Sunday, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called for the all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by the Nash Vykhid NGO, Ukrinform saw.

"We pray for a just peace in long-suffering Ukraine. Spiritually, we support the Nash Vykhid
initiative regarding the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine on the occasion of the great Easter holiday. This would be a very concrete expression of the power of the Resurrection," said the patriarch.

Read also: Intel chief, church primate talk chaplaincy, spiritual support for troops

The organization noted that it appealed to the Ecumenical Patriarch with such an initiative on behalf of the families of prisoners of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 31, on Catholic Easter, Pope Francis called for the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the same format.

MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108174925


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search