Ecumenical Patriarch Calls On Ukraine, Russia To Swap Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Easter service overnight Sunday, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called for the all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by the Nash Vykhid NGO, Ukrinform saw.

"We pray for a just peace in long-suffering Ukraine. Spiritually, we support the Nash Vykhid

initiative regarding the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine on the occasion of the great Easter holiday. This would be a very concrete expression of the power of the Resurrection," said the patriarch.

The organization noted that it appealed to the Ecumenical Patriarch with such an initiative on behalf of the families of prisoners of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 31, on Catholic Easter, Pope Francis called for the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the same format.