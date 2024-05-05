NEPCO Aims To Enhance Power Grid Availability To 99.96% By 2026

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) is set to elevate the availability rate of its transmission network from 99.95% to 99.96% by the year 2026, according to a statement by the Company on Sunday.Underlining its commitment to bolstering the Kingdom's energy infrastructure, the company also aims to raise the contribution of local resources in the energy mix from 34% to 36.2% by 2026, as outlined in its strategic plan for the period 2024-2026.As part of its ambitious agenda, NEPCO is actively pursuing an increase in the proportion of renewable energy in the energy mix for transmission from 18.6% to 22%, while simultaneously aiming to reduce the share of non-supplied energy from 0.01% to 0.005%.Moreover, the company seeks to expand its network of electrical interconnections from 4 to 5 countries, while maintaining electricity loss rates at a competitive 1.94%, in line with its vision to emerge as a regional leader in the electricity sector.The company is also dedicated to enhancing safety standards, aiming to decrease the accident rate per 200,000 working hours from 2.9 to 2.8. Additionally, it is embarking on two pivotal projects for digital transformation and actively engaging in both local and international competitions within the electricity sector.The strategic objectives of NEPCO align with national goals outlined in the Jordan Vision 2025, focusing on sustainable growth rates to enhance citizens' quality of life, foster an attractive investment climate, maintain financial stability, and build a robust financial system.Furthermore, the company's strategic roadmap encompasses efforts to improve service delivery, promote fairness in resource distribution, nurture innovation, and cultivate a highly productive workforce.Looking ahead, the company's contributions to the energy sector's strategic objectives for 2020-2030 include increasing the share of local energy sources in the energy mix, reducing energy costs, and positioning Jordan as a regional energy hub to facilitate sustainable development.The Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision, centered on the theme of "A Better Future," emphasizes accelerating growth, enhancing quality of life, and integrating sustainability into all aspects of development. In pursuit of this vision, NEPCO is spearheading initiatives to expand renewable energy usage and promote efficient energy utilization.In conclusion, NEPCO's strategic initiatives are geared towards ensuring the safe, sustainable, and efficient operation of the electrical system, while fostering institutional development, optimizing resources, and enhancing community partnerships.NEPCO's General Manager, Amjad Al-Rawabdeh, emphasized that the company's strategy prioritizes safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency, positioning it as a regional leader in the electricity sector. He underscored the company's role in ensuring the stability and resilience of Jordan's electrical infrastructure, which rivals systems in advanced economies.