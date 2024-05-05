US: Shooting In Los Angeles Area Leaves 7 Injured, 4 In Critical Condition, Say Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A shooting in the Los Angeles area has left seven people injured, including four who were listed in critical condition Beach Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:15 pm Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the department said in a statement posted on social media least seven victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency responders or self-transported to area hospitals addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting, police said.
