Heydar Aliyev Foundation Celebrates 20 Years With Spectacular Anniversary Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 4, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted a concert programtitled "Echo of 20 Years." The concert was dedicated to the 20thanniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's establishment, Azernews reports.

The concert was attended by notable figures including AnarAlakbarov, Assistant to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Adil Karimli,the Minister of Culture, Members of Parliament, and otherdistinguished guests.

The concert program commenced with a video showcasing the HeydarAliyev Foundation's activities and its contributions to thecultural sphere.

The video underscored that the Foundation, established in 2004,was founded with the aim of perpetuating the political legacy ofthe Great Leader and instilling his ideals of national statehood infuture generations. Under the leadership of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,the Foundation has achieved remarkable successes over its 20-yearjourney, playing a pivotal role in cultural, educational,healthcare, and other reforms. Moreover, the Heydar AliyevFoundation has tirelessly worked towards promoting Azerbaijaninternationally and raising awareness of its rich culturalheritage.

Prior to each performer's appearance, a brief video segment waspresented, in which they expressed their congratulations to theHeydar Aliyev Foundation.