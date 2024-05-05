Transit of commodities through Iran surges by 47 percent on monthly basis

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), transit of commodities through Iran surged by 47 percent in the initial month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-April 19) compared to the previous year. An Iranian news agency reported that 1.6 million tons of goods were transited via the country during this period.



Previously announced figures from IRICA indicated that 17.79 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the preceding Iranian calendar year 1402, marking a 36.52 percent increase compared to the year before.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the significance of the "Iran Way" initiative introduced by the current Iranian government, which allows neighboring countries to utilize Iran as a transit route, thereby facilitating their access to international waters. Bazrpash emphasized that the Iran Way initiative serves as a gateway to Iran's transit potential.



The government's policy of prioritizing relationships with neighboring nations, coupled with increased focus on global road and rail routes, alongside collaborative efforts from transportation and trade-related organizations to establish or activate corridors through Iran, has contributed to substantial growth in the transit of goods through the country.



Given Iran's strategic location and unique geography, the country holds a special status in trade and transit relations, serving as a crucial passage for numerous significant international corridors.

MENAFN05052024000045015839ID1108175105