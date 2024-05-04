Swiss-Egyptian High-Level Delegation Visits SCZONE, Orascom Industrial Park

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

A high-level Swiss-Egyptian delegation visited the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and Orascom Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Switzerland, and Egypt's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI). The delegation included Minister Plenipotentiary Amr Hazaa, advisor to Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry; Waleid Gamal Eldein, Chairperson of SCZONE; Yvonne Baumann, Swiss Ambassador to Egypt; and Monica Rubiolo, Head of Trade Promotion at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The visit, which took place on 29 April 2024, highlighted the successful outcomes of the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP) in Egypt, emphasizing the commitment to fostering inclusive and environmentally responsible economic growth.

Esteemed dignitaries, including representatives from the Ministry of International Cooperation, Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Patrick Jean Gilabert, UNIDO Regional Office Hub Representative, Smail Alhilali, Division Chief of Circular Economy and Chemicals Management at UNIDO, and Amr Elbatrik, Chairperson of Orascom Industrial Parks, accompanied the delegation. Their presence underscored the transformative potential of eco-industrial parks in economic, environmental, and social spheres.

The visit aimed to showcase successful initiatives under the GEIPP Egypt project and encourage stakeholder engagement to replicate the eco-industrial park approach nationwide.

“Supporting partner countries to enhance the competitiveness and productive capacity of their industries is a key pillar of Swiss economic cooperation,” stated Monica Rubiolo.“We are proud to support the GEIPP, which is implemented in seven countries, including Egypt.”

“The visit by Ambassador Baumann and Ms. Rubiolo to SCZONE is a significant opportunity to spotlight the positive impact of our collaborative efforts,” said Patrick Jean Gilabert.“By showcasing successful initiatives and engaging with local stakeholders, we aim to strengthen our commitment to sustainable industrial development in Egypt.”

Key highlights of the visit included keynote addresses, presentations by the GEIPP Egypt project team, SCZONE, and Orascom Industrial Park, as well as site visits to observe the positive outcomes of the project's implementation.

Funded by SECO and executed by UNIDO in cooperation with MoTI, GEIPP Egypt demonstrates the viability and benefits of Eco-Industrial Parks (EIPs) in enhancing resource productivity and the economic, environmental, and social performance of businesses. With a budget of approximately €1.6m over three years (2022-2024), the project aims to catalyze sustainable growth across Egypt's industrial sector. It operates in three industrial parks: Orascom Industrial Park, Robbiki Leather Cluster, and Polaris Parks. Other key stakeholders include SCZONE, the Industrial Authority (IDA), and the General Authority for Investments and Free Zones (GAFI).