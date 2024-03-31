In Frontline, 85 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 17 missiles and 83 airstrikes and fired 87 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook

On March 30, there were 85x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 17x missile and 83x air strikes, 87x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

In the late hours of March 30, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine yet again, using 11x Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 9x UAVs, and in the early hours of March 31 the enemy used various cruise missiles to strike again. Information on the latest attack is currently being updated.

On March 30, air strikes hit Neskuchne (Sumy oblast), Hryhorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv oblast), Novolyubivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Stavky, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Berdychi, Semenivka, Vodyane, Oleksandropil, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), and Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 100x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Kupyansk axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Terny (Donetsk oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast). With the air support, the invaders attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 7x enemy attacks in the vicinities of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 24x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Nevel's'ke (Donetsk oblast). The enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, and east of Vodyane (Donetsk oblast). The enemy made 36x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the occupiers launched 5x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy launched 2x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

On March 30, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 4x anti-aircraft missile systems and 11x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment of the adversary.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 4x radar stations, 1x command post, 1x concentration of troops, 4x air defense systems, and 1x artillery system of the russian invaders.