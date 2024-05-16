Rashmika, Ayushmann, Ananya Wish 'Maharaj' Vicky Kaushal On His 36Th Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, and Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday showered love on actor Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika, who is set to star alongside Vicky in the upcoming movie 'Chhaava', shared a solo picture of the birthday boy and penned a heartwarming note.

The caption read: "Vickyyyy... we are a film old and I still don't have a selfie with you to post on your birthday man... Happiest birthday Maharaj. @vickykaushalog Wish the best for you always."

Ananya shared a throwback picture with the 'Uri' actor, where Sara Ali Khan also posed with the duo.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress wrote: "Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal."

Ayushmann shared a candid picture with Vicky, wherein both can be seen making weird faces. He wrote: "Happy b'day Vicky veere."

On the work front, Vicky last featured in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki'. He next has 'Bad Newz' in the pipeline.