Indian Woman In Saree Hits Japan Streets, Leaves Locals Awestruck Netizens Say, 'Muh Toh Band Karo Uncle'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Indian woman hit the streets of Japan in a beautiful blue saree, leaving the locals awestruck. Twirling and swirling the streets dressed up in the Indian attire, the girl had styled her saree with a tube blouse and left her voluminous hair loose, a six yard long fabric, is not confined to just India: from Gigi Hadid to Zendaya and Beyonce, this attire has been embraced by celebrities across the globe read: DND is 'farce': Netizens react as unknown numbers trouble Pritish NandyIn the Instagram video that went viral, Mahi Sharma, who goes by the user name \"maahieway\", is seen walking the street of Japan in her blue saree. Several Japan residents were seen recording her and clicking pictures of the uncommon saree girl in the South Asian nation as she turned almost heads in the street.A little girl was also seen looking at the woman in saree with awe, while she also tried brining Mahi to her mother's attention read: 'Too much drama': Dubai CEO advises students to choose varsities with less Indians, netizens say 'respectfully disagree'In the caption of the post, Mahi wrote:“I wore a saree in Japan and the reactions are hilarious! I thought of wearing Indian attire on the streets of Tokyo just for fun but didn't expect people to actually click pictures and get soo shocked.”Also read: Man chills in hammock inside bus; viral video leaves netizens in splits, 'Guy's turning into a butterfly'Her video has garnered over 3.7 lakh likes with 3,000 comments.A user commented on her video saying“I love how accurately 'muh toh band karo uncle' fits here.” While one user referred to her as“Gen Z Poo”, likening her to Kareena Kapoor's iconic character, her video did not sit well with all netizens; a user commented \"But you forgot to wear blouse inside\", while another said \"Sister forgot to wear a blouse in a hurry while showing everyone.\"One user also commented that a tube top isn't a good fit with a saree and commented: \"She needs to understand wearing a tube top as a blouse doesn't make her look elegant. The thought of flaunting your traditional in a different country is too good but girl wear a f**king blouse and not those cheap bralettes.\"

