Jordan Open Golf Championship Boosts Aqaba Tourism

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Jordan Open Golf Championship, which concluded last week at the Ayla Oasis courses in Aqaba, successfully promoted Jordan as a prime tourism destination, attracting numerous local, Arab, and international athletes.The tournament featured male and female players from 11 Arab and international countries, along with individual foreign participants, highlighting Aqaba's scenic beauty. The Ayla Oasis golf course drew international attention, positioning Aqaba and its course as significant attractions in Jordan's smiling port city.Extensive media coverage of the 33rd edition of the tournament boosted Aqaba's tourism and sports profile, with news and images spreading across many Arab and international countries. Media professionals from outside Jordan were invited to cover the event, further enhancing its visibility.Ayla Oasis and the Golf Association capitalized on the Arab and international presence by organizing tourist tours, showcasing the city and its facilities. This promotion stimulated tourism activity in Aqaba through hotel reservations and shopping tours for players, coaches, and attendees.Arab media professionals present at the tournament told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) of their intention to return to Aqaba with family and friends after experiencing the city's hospitality during the event.