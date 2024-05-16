India reacts to American caution on Iran pact

(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has defended the recently signed long-term agreement between India and Iran to operate the strategic port of Chabahar, emphasizing its benefits for all parties involved. The agreement, signed on Monday, allows Indian state-run operators to manage and develop the Shahid Beheshti Port terminal, situated at Iran's first deepwater Chabahar port.



In response to a warning from the United States State Department regarding cooperation with Iran, Jaishankar stressed the importance of effective communication and understanding among involved parties. He urged against adopting a narrow perspective on the Chabahar port project, emphasizing its broader significance and the positive reception it has received in the past from the United States.



Highlighting the strategic importance of Chabahar, Jaishankar underscored India's reliance on the port for expanding trade routes with Central Asia, Russia, and Europe. As geopolitical tensions disrupt traditional maritime routes like the Suez Canal, India seeks alternative logistics pathways, further emphasizing the significance of the Chabahar port agreement with Iran.

