France transfers troops to overseas region to suppress conflict

(MENAFN) In response to violent unrest that erupted in New Caledonia, a Pacific Ocean territory under French control, France has dispatched troops to the archipelago to restore order. The unrest, triggered by proposed constitutional reforms, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, prompting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to declare a state of emergency.



Announced on Wednesday, the deployment of troops aims to secure key infrastructures such as ports and airports in New Caledonia. Additionally, measures were taken to ban the social media platform TikTok, which authorities claim was utilized by rioters to coordinate their activities. With more than 130 arrests made thus far, the situation remains tense on the island.



New Caledonia, situated between Australia and Fiji, has a population of approximately 300,000 people, with the indigenous Kanak community constituting about 40 percent of the population. The unrest, described as the most severe in four decades, was sparked by proposed constitutional changes in Paris, which would grant voting rights to French residents residing in New Caledonia for a decade. Local indigenous activists fear that this reform would diminish the political influence of the Kanak people.



While the constitutional amendment has been endorsed by both chambers of the French Parliament, it still awaits approval in a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate. The deployment of troops underscores France's efforts to address the escalating unrest in New Caledonia and maintain stability in the region amidst heightened tensions.

