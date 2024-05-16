Exhibition Baku Expo Centre Highlights AQTI's Mobile Lab & VR Tour Of Lab

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFoodAzerbaijan 2024" and the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture"Caspian Agro" exhibitions are ongoing in Baku, Azernews reports.

At the exhibition hosted in the Baku Expo Centre, participantshave the opportunity to visit the stand of the Azerbaijan FoodSafety Agency (AFSA) and experience a virtual tour of thelaboratories of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AFSA).

The virtual tour of the food and food supplements section of theComplex Research Laboratory of AQTI, as well as the chromatographyroom, has been created using VR glasses.

Additionally, new videos showcasing measures and innovativesolutions implemented by AQTA related to the promotion of healthynutrition, food safety, animal and plant health, as well asimport-export operations, are being presented to exhibitionparticipants.

The Institute's new Tent-type Mobile Phytosanitary Laboratory isalso on display at the exhibition. Visitors have the opportunity toacquaint themselves with this laboratory, which enables specialexaminations to be conducted by setting it up directly in the fieldwithin a short time. Moreover, AQTI has prepared printed materialson the services offered to business entities and other relevantissues that are being showcased at the exhibition.