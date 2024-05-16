Russia-China relations considered model of ties between significant powers

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has lauded the longstanding partnership between Beijing and Moscow as a shining example of relations between major powers, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Thursday. Putin, in turn, echoed Xi's sentiments, emphasizing that the cooperative ties between their nations do not pose a threat to other countries.



Putin's visit to Beijing, marking his first state visit since assuming his fifth presidential term earlier this month, underscores the significance of bilateral relations between Russia and China. Accompanied by a delegation of ministers, Putin's visit is expected to facilitate discussions on various joint projects aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two nations.



Reflecting on the extensive history of collaboration between China and Russia, spanning nearly 75 years, Xi highlighted the resilience of their relationship amidst challenging international circumstances. Describing the ties between the two countries as a "model of relations between large powers and neighboring states," Xi emphasized mutual respect, trust, friendship, and mutual benefit as hallmarks of their cooperation, asserting that such collaboration serves the global interest.



In agreement with Xi's assessment, Putin reiterated the pivotal role played by the partnership between Russia and China in maintaining stability on the international stage. Emphasizing their commitment to principles of fairness and the democratic world order based on multipolar realities and international law, Putin underscored that the cooperative endeavors between the two nations are not directed against any specific country or entity.

