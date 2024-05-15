Finn Partners Bolsters Asia Pacific Leadership With Promotions

(MENAFN- PRovoke) HONG KONG - Finn Partners has made key leadership changes in Asia Pacific, promoting Annouchka Behrmann to Hong Kong managing partner and expanding Cathy Feliciano-Chon's role to managing partner, strategic development, Asia Pacific.



Behrmann, most recently a senior partner, has been instrumental in driving growth with new business wins since joining Finn's Hong Kong operation in 2023, the agency said. She'll now steer the agency's Hong Kong operations, focusing on strengthening its position in key sectors like travel & tourism, hospitality, design, wellness, and luxury. Additionally, she'll broaden the service offerings, particularly in corporate communications and purpose-driven campaigns.



Behrmann reports to founding partner Howard Solomon, who oversees Asia.



Feliciano-Chon, most recently a managing director, will focus on driving business development, brand strategy, and thought leadership initiatives across APAC. Since joining Finn in 2019, she's been instrumental in solidifying Finn's position as a leading travel & tourism agency globally and nurturing a portfolio of prestigious brands.



“Cathy's expanded role strengthens our regional leadership and positions us for long-term, sustainable growth across APAC," said Solomon. "Her 35+ years of experience in brand strategy and marketing communications, proven thought leadership, and extensive network are invaluable assets."



Feliciano-Chon reports to Solomon and Peter Finn, the agency's CEO and founding managing partner.



“Our phenomenal growth in Asia wouldn't be possible without exceptional leadership," Finn said. "Cathy and Annouchka, along with our other Asia Pacific leads, possess unparalleled market knowledge and deliver best-in-class client service. Our expansive footprint, deep sectoral expertise, and the 'One Finn' model - offering integrated, full-service capabilities with agility and collaboration -

position us perfectly to be the go-to agency for clients seeking top-tier marcomms solutions."

