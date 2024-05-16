(MENAFN) Robert Fico, Slovakia's prime minister, has consistently diverged from the European Union and NATO in his approach to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, marking his third term in office with staunch opposition to Western policies. Fico's recent shooting incident in Handlova underscores the contentious nature of his political stance, which has drawn both support and criticism.



The attack on Fico, allegedly carried out by Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old poet affiliated with the opposition Progressive Slovakia party, highlights the deep-seated divisions within Slovak politics. Cintula's stated motive, citing disagreement with Fico's government policies, reflects the polarizing nature of Slovakia's political landscape.



Observers have noted Fico's alignment with Russian interests, a position that has strained relations between Slovakia and the European Union. Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin characterized the shooting as not only an assault on Fico but also on Russian-Slovak relations, highlighting the significance of Fico's political stance in the broader geopolitical context.



Fico's history as prime minister, serving two previous terms from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018, underscores his political longevity and influence in Slovak governance. His return to office in October, with a platform focused on prioritizing domestic concerns over involvement in the Ukraine conflict, reflects his commitment to addressing pressing issues facing Slovak society.



Overall, Fico's contrarian stance on the Ukraine conflict has positioned Slovakia at odds with the European Union's prevailing policies, prompting both internal and external scrutiny of his leadership and its implications for regional stability.

