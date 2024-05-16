'Born In England' 13 Yrs Back: Kerala's Range Rover Travels To Dubai Owner Pens Heartfelt Note, 'Take Care Of Your Car'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Dubai-based Indian businessman, Dileep Heilbronn, shipped his Range Rover from Kerala to the United Arab Emirates and parked the luxurious vehicle outside Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Sharing the news on his Instagram account, Heilbronn posted a video of his black Range Rover parked outside Burj Khalifa Read: Viral Video: Man makes paratha with diesel, netizens say 'true recipe for cancer'The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered nearly 26,000 likes since it was uploaded days ago. The viral video begins with Range Rover's number plate, which shows Kerala's registration number. Later, the camera moves to record the magnificent view of the Dubai skyscraper.\"A long journey from home. Our old Range Rover from Kerala is visiting us, and we are busy showing her around. Since 2011, she has been part of our family,“ wrote Dileep Heilbronn while sharing the post. In another post, Heilbronn shared the long journey of his Range Rover car, born in England in 2011. Later, the SUV was shipped to Kerala where it remained for thirteen years. Now the vehicle is in Dubai Read: Elephant's 'common sense' amazes singer Hariharan: Viral video leaves Internet divided, 'Feel humiliated...'“She was born in England in 2011 and lived in Kerala, India, for 13 years. Currently, she is having a great time in Dubai, UAE Take care of your car, and it will take care of you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Several users praised the businessman's love for his car on the comments' section."Kids are taking UAE reg cars to Kerala. You're a legend for bringing a KL reg car to UAE," commented an Instagram user.

“Omg now this is true love u have real big heart,” commented another user.

"Wow! This is simply beautiful. We also have a Range Rover here in the UK @dileepheilbronn But having it in India is a different feeling altogether" read another comment on the post.

“As a true enthusiast absolutely I salute u sir for the rarest and unique deviation from the world travellers and bloggers for bringing him to the land of golden sands...”

MENAFN16052024007365015876ID1108221097