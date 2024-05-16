(MENAFN)

The recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has drawn attention to his political career and foreign policy stance, particularly regarding Slovakia's relationship with Ukraine. The attack occurred during a government meeting in Handlova, where Fico was targeted by a gunman who fired multiple shots, leaving him with critical injuries to his chest, abdomen, and arm.



Despite the severity of his injuries, Fico's condition has stabilized following a successful operation. Reports indicate that he is now able to communicate with medical staff, marking a hopeful turn of events following the harrowing incident.



The assailant responsible for the attack has been identified as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old Slovak writer and activist associated with the liberal party Progressive Slovakia. Before firing at Fico, Cintula reportedly shouted at him, adding a chilling dimension to the assault.



Fico's political career spans decades, with notable periods of leadership as prime minister from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. His party, Direction–Social Democracy (Smer), secured victory in the parliamentary elections last October, propelling Fico back into the prime minister's chair with renewed authority.



A defining aspect of Fico's foreign policy approach has been his stance on Ukraine, particularly regarding arms supplies to the Kiev regime. He has been vocal in his opposition to Slovakia's involvement in providing weapons to Ukraine, a position he reiterated upon assuming office as prime minister.



Fico's stance on international affairs has positioned him as one of the few leaders within the European Union and NATO who advocates for an alternative perspective on global events. His quotes, collected by RT, have resonated globally, reflecting his commitment to upholding Slovakia's sovereignty and pursuing a distinct foreign policy agenda amidst broader geopolitical dynamics.

