Xi acknowledges great international threats

(MENAFN) During a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed major concerns regarding global security, cautioning against the resurgence of Cold War-era bloc politics. Xi identified ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine as direct consequences of this divisive approach, emphasizing the need for immediate action to mitigate these threats.



Speaking at a joint press conference, Xi underscored the persistence of Cold War mentalities, citing unilateral hegemony, bloc confrontation, and power politics as significant challenges endangering global stability and the security of nations worldwide. He called for an urgent resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace in the region. Additionally, Xi expressed support for a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing China's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and peaceful outcomes.



Xi stressed the importance of establishing a new security architecture that is balanced, effective, and stable, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape. He highlighted the longstanding partnership between China and Russia as a model of cooperation between major powers and neighboring states, characterized by mutual respect, trust, and friendship.



The remarks by Xi Jinping underscored the urgency of addressing global security threats and promoting diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing peace and stability on the international stage.

